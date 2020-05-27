15:59
USD 74.08
EUR 81.18
RUB 1.04
English

World and Asian Banks interested in Kambar-Ata HES 1 project

«There is a strong interest from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank in financing Kambar-Ata HES 1 project,» Aitmamat Nazarov, head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference today.

According to him, there are extensive plans for Kambar-Ata HES 1. A group is being formed in the Government to develop a financial model for the project, to hold negotiations between partners, and negotiations with financial institutions.

«I think the Government will approve this project one of these days. There are options — several investors interested in the project,» Aitmamat Nazarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153951/
views: 105
Print
Related
$ 1.4 million for second unit of Kambar-Ata HES-2 still not used
Power shortage: Kyrgyzstan decides to build Kambar-Ata HES 1 by own efforts
Kambar-Ata: HPS 2 waiting for financing to install 2nd unit
EDB and Inter RAO to jointly implement projects in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
MP interested weather Uzbekistan should be involved in construction of KambarAta
Uzbekistan agrees on construction of Kambar-Ata
Almazbek Atambayev: We have to return $ 37 million to silence RusHydro
Popular
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to President of Pakistan
27 May, Wednesday
15:24
Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary between Bishkek, Dushanbe Border conflict: Russia ready to become intermediary be...
15:17
President not support initiative to exempt grain import from VAT
15:00
Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
14:54
World and Asian Banks interested in Kambar-Ata HES 1 project
14:47
Abdygulov: We see no problems in foreign exchange market of Kyrgyzstan