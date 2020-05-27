World and Asian Banks interested in Kambar-Ata HES 1 project

«There is a strong interest from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank in financing Kambar-Ata HES 1 project,» Aitmamat Nazarov, head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan, told at a press conference today.

According to him, there are extensive plans for Kambar-Ata HES 1. A group is being formed in the Government to develop a financial model for the project, to hold negotiations between partners, and negotiations with financial institutions.

«I think the Government will approve this project one of these days. There are options — several investors interested in the project,» Aitmamat Nazarov said.