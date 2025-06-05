12:43
ADB to allocate about $150 million for construction of Kambarata HPP-1

Kyrgyzstan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to expand cooperation in the energy sector. At a meeting held on June 4 in Manila, the parties discussed key projects and signed a number of agreements that will allow for the implementation of large-scale energy initiatives for hundreds of millions of dollars. The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main outcome of the negotiations was ADB’s confirmation of its readiness to allocate from $130 to $150 million for the first stage of construction of Kambarata HPP-1. This project is strategic for the development of hydropower in Kyrgyzstan and will significantly increase the country’s energy potential.

In addition, ADB will provide a grant of almost $1 million to modernize the data management system of Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center OJSC. This will improve the processes of calculating and managing energy resources, increasing the efficiency of the energy sector.

An important point of cooperation was the approval of a project on installation of a floating solar power plant with a capacity of up to 15 megawatts at one of the hydroelectric power plants (HPP-5).

Modernization prospects also include Kurpsai HPP, the financing of which will be considered after the completion of the feasibility study. Repair and upgrading of equipment will increase the capacity of the plant by 20 percent.

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev noted the importance of cooperation with the ADB and proposed involving the World Bank in the implementation of Kambarata HPP project, as well as creating a detailed roadmap for the project. He emphasized that the modernization and development of hydroelectric power plants is a priority for the country.
