Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented

A round table dedicated to the progress of Kambarata HPP-1 project was held in Bishkek on June 18-19. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, representatives of ministries and departments of Kyrgyzstan, as well as delegations from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, representatives of the World Bank and international experts took part in the event.

«The Kyrgyz Republic, together with partners from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as with the World Bank and international experts, has done a great deal of preparatory work to ensure that the Kambarata HPP-1 project fully complies with high international standards and requirements,» the Deputy Minister of Energy Nurlan Sadykov said.

During the round table, the Swiss engineering company AFRY presented a feasibility study for the project.

«Key engineering solutions, seismic analysis results, hydrological calculations and design schemes were presented — all in accordance with advanced international engineering practices. The feasibility study is the basis for further planning and decision-making, ensuring the reliability, safety and sustainability of the future hydropower facility,» the statement says.

The international company SMEC, which conducts an environmental and social impact assessment, presented the relevant documents. Particular attention was paid to the issues of minimizing and mitigating potential environmental and social impacts associated with the project. The mechanisms for protecting vulnerable ecosystems, measures to prevent risks to biodiversity, as well as approaches to resolving issues related to the use of pastures of local communities were considered.

As noted, the World Bank provides comprehensive support in the preparation of this large-scale project, including updating the feasibility study, preparing an environmental and social assessment of the expected impacts of implementation, and developing a sustainable project structure.

Recall, the first feasibility study for the project was prepared back in 2014. At that time, the cost of construction of Kambarata HPP-1 was estimated at $2.7-3 billion.
