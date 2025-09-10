16:57
Foreign experts confirm seismic stability of Kambar-Ata-1 project

The construction project of Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant has been deemed safe despite concerns about seismic activity. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan announced in response to criticism from National Academy of Sciences President Kanat Abdrakhmatov.

According to the ministry, the Swiss company AFRY Switzerland Ltd. carried out a comprehensive study of the seismic conditions in the area, engaging international experts and analyzing multiple seismological catalogs covering the period from 1770 to 2024.

The research confirmed that the HPP’s design can withstand seismic loads. Experts recommended building a curved gravity dam, which they said would further enhance its stability. The ministry noted that specialists from Kyrgyzstan’s Institute of Seismology did not take part in the study despite being invited.

The Ministry of Energy stressed that additional studies, including seismic micro-zoning, will be conducted at every stage of construction. It also described domestic criticism as «sabotage» and «defamation.»
link: https://24.kg/english/342994/
views: 153
