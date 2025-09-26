17:35
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan agree to accelerate Kambar-Ata 1 project

The Energy Ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan held the third ministerial roundtable on preparations for Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant 1 project (capacity — 1,860 MW). The meeting took place on September 25–26 in Brussels. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The project is regarded as a key regional initiative to strengthen energy security and promote the sustainable use of water resources in Central Asia.

Progress and plans

The talks were attended by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamahmudov. They reviewed progress achieved so far, including:

  • Project’s feasibility study;
  • Preliminary environmental and social impact assessment documentation;
  • Mechanisms for joint implementation of the project by the three countries;
  • Updated financial requirements and opportunities for attracting funds from international institutions.

Consultations with stakeholders at local, national, and transboundary levels are scheduled for October—November 2025.

Support from international donors

The roundtable was organized with the support of the World Bank, which is providing technical assistance for the project’s preparation, including the update of the feasibility study and the development of a sustainable financial model.

The Kyrgyz delegation also held a separate bilateral meeting with major international financial institutions and organizations — including the EU, EIB, EBRD, ADB, AIIB, IsDB, OPEC Fund, and Rothschild Bank — to discuss cooperation in project implementation.

The ministers reaffirmed their governments’ strong political commitment to the swift implementation of the Kambar-Ata 1 HPP project.
link: https://24.kg/english/345090/
