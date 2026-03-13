15:11
World Bank: Kambarata-1 HPP will strengthen Kyrgyzstan's energy security

The Kambarata-1 Hydropower Plant (HPP) construction project is of strategic importance for the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan and all of Central Asia. Hugh Riddell, World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, said at a meeting with Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev. The Ministry of Energy reported.

According to Hugh Riddell, the project’s implementation strengthens confidence in the country’s energy future and plays a key role in ensuring energy and food security in the region.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev thanked the World Bank for its support of the energy sector and noted that major power outages were avoided in Kyrgyzstan last winter. He also noted that equipment modernization, transmission line reconstruction, and infrastructure development are yielding positive results.

Hugh Riddell emphasized that he has been collaborating with Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector since 2018 and praised the ministry’s work in recent years as successful. He reported that an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Kambar-Ata −1 HPP is currently being actively prepared.

The parties discussed the timeline and pace of implementation of joint projects, including the development of renewable energy, the Innovative Financing for Sustainable Energy Transition project, and technical and financial support for energy infrastructure modernization.

It is noted that discussions of Kambar-Ata-1 HPP project will continue at the World Bank’s spring meeting in Washington, where the technical, economic, and environmental aspects of its implementation will be considered.

Kambar-Ata-1 HPP is a hydroelectric power plant under construction in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan on Naryn River. It is part of Naryn-Syrdarya Cascade and will have a capacity of 1,860 megawatts, making it one of the largest hydroelectric power plants in Central Asia. According to recent estimates, the total cost of the project could reach $3.5 billion. The World Bank plans to allocate $1.5 billion to the project.
