Kambarata HPP-1: Progress made toward launching main construction phase

Preparatory work to begin the main stage of construction is ongoing at the future site of Kambarata Hydropower Plant-1 (HPP-1). The press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan reported.
As of now, significant progress has been made on key infrastructure components:
- A transportation tunnel has been constructed to safely deliver equipment and building materials.
- 70 percent of new access roads to the dam and construction sites have been completed.
- 60 percent of work on tunnel ventilation, lighting systems, and internal road concreting has been completed.
- 60 percent of the 110 kV transmission line and 110/6 kV substation — which will supply electricity to the construction facilities — has been built.
- 40 percent of the shift camp for workers and specialists has been constructed.
- 19–20 percent of the bridge across Naryn River, which will provide access to the hydropower plant building, has been completed.