Crime group member nicknamed Kazak convicted for raping girl in Osh

Osh City Court sentenced Umar Maratov (nicknamed Kazak), a member of an organized crime group, to 10 years in prison. Representatives of the court informed 24.kg news agency.
Umar Maratov was found guilty of raping a minor girl. The court passed the sentence on May 26.
Recall, the member of the organized crime group is accused of committing serious crimes, in particular rape of a minor, as well as organizing a robbery attack on the brother of ex-mayor of Osh city. By decision of the court, Kazak was released under house arrest. After public outrage, the President fired the judge who released the suspect.