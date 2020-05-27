14:28
Crime group member nicknamed Kazak convicted for raping girl in Osh

Osh City Court sentenced Umar Maratov (nicknamed Kazak), a member of an organized crime group, to 10 years in prison. Representatives of the court informed 24.kg news agency.

Umar Maratov was found guilty of raping a minor girl. The court passed the sentence on May 26.

«The court changed the previously imposed preventive measure in the form of house arrest and took him into custody. The verdict is not final and is subject to appeal in the Osh Regional Court,» the court said.

Recall, the member of the organized crime group is accused of committing serious crimes, in particular rape of a minor, as well as organizing a robbery attack on the brother of ex-mayor of Osh city. By decision of the court, Kazak was released under house arrest. After public outrage, the President fired the judge who released the suspect.
