Organized crime group member placed in pretrial detention center in Osh

Umar Maratov, a member of an organized crime group (known as Kazak) was placed in a pretrial detention center. Representatives of Osh City Court told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made yesterday. Umar Maratov was detained on the night of January 17 on suspicion of robbery at Narodniy store. By a court order, he was placed in the pretrial detention center 5 for one month.

Recall, the member of the organized crime group is charged with serious crimes, in particular rape of a minor girl, as well as organizing a robbery attack on the brother of ex-mayor of Osh city. By decision of the court, Kazak was placed under house arrest. After public outrage, the President fired the judge who released the suspect.