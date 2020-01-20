15:43
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Organized crime group member placed in pretrial detention center in Osh

Umar Maratov, a member of an organized crime group (known as Kazak) was placed in a pretrial detention center. Representatives of Osh City Court told 24.kg news agency.

Related news
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Such a decision was made yesterday. Umar Maratov was detained on the night of January 17 on suspicion of robbery at Narodniy store. By a court order, he was placed in the pretrial detention center 5 for one month.

Recall, the member of the organized crime group is charged with serious crimes, in particular rape of a minor girl, as well as organizing a robbery attack on the brother of ex-mayor of Osh city. By decision of the court, Kazak was placed under house arrest. After public outrage, the President fired the judge who released the suspect.
link: https://24.kg/english/140985/
views: 96
Print
Related
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
Police arrest members of organized crime group in Issyk-Kul region
Police Lieutenant Colonel turns out to be organizer of criminal group
Interior Minister voices number of organized crime groups’ members in Kyrgyzstan
Member of organized crime group with grenade detained in Chui region
Active members of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Popular
Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city Financial police arrest former policeman in Osh city
Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov Shirin Aitmatova asks for meeting with Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh Organized crime group member nicknamed Kazak arrested in Osh
About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan About 140 trucks stand in line at border with Kazakhstan
20 January, Monday
15:26
The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned to January 29 The Matraimovs’ lawsuit against media: Trial adjourned...
15:18
Trial of the Matraimovs’ lawsuit against the media begins
14:50
Illegal mining farm discovered in Maevka village
14:44
Ministry of Justice employee detained for bribe extortion in Talas
14:36
Askar Aitmatov sues Ambassador of Turkey. Cengiz Firat ignores hearings