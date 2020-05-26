Kindergartens not to work until COVID-19 situation improves in Kyrgyzstan

Kindergartens will not work until the situation with COVID-19 improves in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the country Nadira Dzhusupbekova told at a briefing today.

According to her, the ministry conducted monitoring of preschool organizations, regardless of ownership.

«More than 9,000 parents would like to send their children to kindergartens, but we are primarily guided by safety. Therefore, we will resume the work of kindergartens, if the situation with COVID-19 improves, and only after permission of the relevant services,» she said.

Recall, representatives of the Association of Children’s Educational Organizations appealed to the country’s authorities with a request to allow work of kindergartens from June 1.