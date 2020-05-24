21:00
Andrew Chen: Fines can be completely fabricated in Kyrgyzstan

A Singaporean Andrew Chen first arrived in Bishkek 14 years ago. He liked the landscape in Kyrgyzstan, but he lacks the subway. Despite the differences, many parks and trees in Bishkek remind Andrew Chen of his hometown.

— Tell us about yourself — what do you do, when you arrived in Kyrgyzstan and why?

— My wife and I worked in Singapore; we came to Bishkek in 2003 to start working on an agribusiness project.

— What surprises you in Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan?

— You have a beautiful landscape throughout the country. It is surprising that many different groups of people and cultures are living in Kyrgyzstan.

— What reminds you of your hometown?

— Singapore and Bishkek are actually very different, but many trees and parks in Bishkek remind me of Singapore.

The Singaporean lacks a subway system in Bishkek — fast, efficient transportation around the city.

 — Do you have a favorite place in Bishkek?

— Yes, I have. I like Erkindik Boulevard. It is a good place to relax in the summer. Our first apartment looked out over this boulevard.

— What national dishes do you like?

— Plov, kebab and guro lagman are my favorite food in Kyrgyzstan.

— What are you afraid to try?

— I have tried everything, but I still do not like some products.

— What has fascinated and disappointed you in close acquaintance with the local population?

— People in Kyrgyzstan are friendly and they really like to communicate with foreigners about almost everything.

I was disappointed with the police on the streets and roads. Your «fines» can be completely fabricated for money.

Andrew Chen
