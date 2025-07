The swimming team of Kyrgyzstan will compete at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, which is taking place from July 11 to August 3. The competitions’ website says.

Denis Petrashov (three distances) and Aimkyz Aidaralieva (two distances) will represent Kyrgyzstan.

The swimming competitions will start on July 27.

Recall, Denis Petrashov won a gold medal at the World University Games on July 19.