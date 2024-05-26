I got into car accident on the first day - impressions of Wail about Bishkek

Only mountains are better than mountains. Wail Mohammed became convinced of this when he came to Kyrgyzstan from Sudan. Here he works as a Finance Coordinator for the representative office of the humanitarian medical organization Médecins Sans Frontières — Switzerland (MSF). The organization assists in the implementation of projects related to improving public health. Weil is passionate about photography, and the Kyrgyz mountains are often captured by his camera.

«I like photography very much. For me, photography is an art. I think I got into it because I have loved drawing since childhood. My aunt is an artist, she is my idol. And taking photographs is also about immersion in myself, observation and my own thoughts at that moment. I started taking pictures when I started working with MSF — I traveled to different countries and wanted to capture those moments.

Unfortunately, it is not a very profitable business in Sudan, it would be difficult to earn even a living, so it is only a hobby,» Wail Mohammed told.

— How long have you been in Kyrgyzstan?

— I came here for the first time in April 2018. Before arrival, I, of course, looked at what awaits me in the republic. It was important for me to look at nature and weather. I really liked both the first and the second. I was amazed by the landscapes and greenery in the city and they still amaze me.

I remember when I had just arrived and was taking a taxi from the airport, our car got into a small road accident and the driver had to stop. I also got out of the car and was stunned by the proximity of the mountains and their majesty. I, of course, knew that I was going to a country surrounded by mountains. But still, when you see this beauty with your own eyes, it is unforgettable.

Then I stayed in Kyrgyzstan for a little over a year and left. I came back in March 2023. Of course, Bishkek has changed a lot during this time. Many different buildings have appeared here and a lot is still under construction.

— How did you get to know the local population?

— At first it was difficult to communicate with Kyrgyz people because of the language barrier, but gradually I found a way to get my message across and establish contact.

Here I was surprised by the strong social ties and the tendency to approach foreigners to find out their nationality. Quite often taxi drivers ask where I am from. When I answer that I am from Sudan, they are a little perplexed and admit they thought I was an American. I also consider the question about my religion unacceptable.

— There are a lot of them, so it’s hard to choose one, but in general I like the large parks of Bishkek.

— What in Bishkek reminds you of your hometown?

— The hospitality of the Kyrgyz people and the strong social ties. People often share their happy or sad events with the others. At work, for example, colleagues celebrate each other’s birthdays. And Kyrgyz people, like us, eat a lot of meat.

— Sudanese traditional dishes. The basic ingredients are hard to find in the Bishkek markets. My favorite Sudanese dish is a stew called Mullah. There are different ways to prepare it, but the base is meat, onions, oil and dry okra. Sudan, by the way, produces and exports sesame oil, we have a lot of sesame in our country.

— Plov and lagman are my favorite dishes. I tried plov on the first day I arrived in Bishkek in April 2018 and was impressed by how filling it was. It was my first introduction to Kyrgyz cuisine. But I am afraid to try horse meat and mare’s milk, because in my culture it is not customary to eat them.