Tamchy investment zone: Project implementation discussed with Singapore company

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, held a working meeting on the implementation of the presidential decree establishing Tamchy special financial investment territory with a special legal regime and an independent international dispute resolution center under English law in Issyk-Kul region.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the meeting was attended by heads of government agencies, international consultants, as well as executives and experts from the Singapore-based investment and advisory firm Makara Capital.

«Representatives of Makara Capital outlined the key principles of the project’s design and implementation. They emphasized the need for clear positioning of the zone in line with the national priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic, independent effective management, application of English law, and the creation of attractive tax and financial conditions,» the statement reads.

The experts placed particular emphasis on developing human resources and establishing modern infrastructure, noting that the SFIT model will be unique for the region, combining the best elements of international financial centers.

Consultants emphasized that Tamchy SFIT being created could have a unique operating format, combining the successful experience of financial zone projects in the jurisdictions of Dubai, Singapore, and other countries, while also forming a unique Kyrgyz concept of an international financial center.
