Switch to 12-year education: Trainers from Singapore to come to Kyrgyzstan

As part of the transition to 12-year education, nine trainers from Singapore will come to Kyrgyzstan to train teachers. Director of the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Pedagogical Workers Almazbek Toktomametov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in July it is planned to train master trainers in elementary grades, mathematics, English and natural sciences, since new textbooks and programs have been prepared in these areas. In August, master trainers will train teachers at the local level.

«Starting in September, teachers will begin working in schools using new textbooks. We will also train them during the autumn, winter and spring holidays, that is, accompany them throughout the school year,» Almazbek Toktomametov said.

The Ministry of Education, citing the National Statistical Committee, reported that 93,696 teachers work in schools of the republic in the 2024/25 school year, and 87,385 of them work in state general education organizations.
