A 14-year-old teenager hanged himself in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident happened on May 18 at about 19.45.

«The 14-year-old guy climbed onto the roof of his house and hanged himself. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings have begun. However, the boy’s parents refused any claims and conducting of a forensic examination, they didn’t write a statement,» the department said.