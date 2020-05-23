Bishkek - St. Petersburg - Moscow flight scheduled for May 26

Aeroflot flight along Bishkek — St. Petersburg — Moscow route is scheduled for May 26. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reports.

Seats on board are provided only to those citizens, who have registered on the public services portal and are going to leave for Moscow, St. Petersburg and the nearest regions (list of regions is being specified).

«We accept Aeroflot, Ural Airlines and S7 airline tickets (for canceled flights). If you have no air ticket, it can be purchased at the airport before departure,» the diplomatic mission said.