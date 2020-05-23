PM of Kyrgyzstan offers to temporarily involve unemployed in social labor

Work plan of the Government of Kyrgyzstan will be updated. The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a working meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, at the beginning of the year, 100 tasks consisting of 157 events have been set that reflect priority goals, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the plans and moved the deadlines for their achievement. The Government has implemented only 23 percent of the total.

«It is necessary to update the work plan, which should include tasks to address economic and social issues, especially those that require adjustment due to recent events. The system of visa-free regime for some countries, changes in the conditions for implementation of projects in the mining and construction sectors, where foreign experts are involved, should be reviewed,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The head of Government recalled that the necessary documents should be prepared and presented to the deputies on all issues requiring a decision of the Parliament.

«The Parliament will go on vacation in a month, we have many issues that need to be addressed during the summer. These are, for example, the issue of ore export, introduction of an excise tax to combat smuggling, revision of the conditions for granting amnesty, the norms of tax and social payments, privatization of state property, introduction of changes in the structure of the tourism industry, activities of Manas airport. One of the important tasks for today is solving the unemployment issue. It is proposed to study the issue of involving temporarily unemployed citizens in social labor,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

At the same time, according to the head of the Cabinet, the Government faces other important tasks, in particular, small and medium-sized businesses were hit hard during the fight against COVID-19. Understanding that the main share of the budget received precisely from entrepreneurship, the Government is seeking funds to support it.

«This is about 40 billion soms from various resources at the lowest rate. In addition, we need to complete the planned 44 projects as part of a public-private partnership, to withdraw 40 rural administrations from subsiding. The most important thing is to introduce a fiscalization system. All this will lead to the withdrawal of business from the shadows, minimization of cases of smuggling and replenishment of the budget,» the Prime Minister stressed.