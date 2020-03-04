Over 76,000 unemployed officially registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 76,100 unemployed citizens are officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Kamaldin Toktosartov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 23,100 people out of the total number of the unemployed are young people under 28 years old.

«Together with universities, we hold job fairs once a month. The unemployed, students are invited there. But we not only provide work, but also offer study. At such events, universities provide information on the professions they teach. The labor market itself determines which professions are relevant now,» Kamaldin Toktosartov said.

The deputy minister added that 17,900 people were sent to community work in 2019, at least 4,000 of them were young people. At least 33,000 people, 335 of whom are young people, were taken off the unemployed register.