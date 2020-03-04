16:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Over 76,000 unemployed officially registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 76,100 unemployed citizens are officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Kamaldin Toktosartov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, 23,100 people out of the total number of the unemployed are young people under 28 years old.

«Together with universities, we hold job fairs once a month. The unemployed, students are invited there. But we not only provide work, but also offer study. At such events, universities provide information on the professions they teach. The labor market itself determines which professions are relevant now,» Kamaldin Toktosartov said.

The deputy minister added that 17,900 people were sent to community work in 2019, at least 4,000 of them were young people. At least 33,000 people, 335 of whom are young people, were taken off the unemployed register.
link: https://24.kg/english/145493/
views: 93
Print
Related
Number of unemployed growing in Kyrgyzstan
79,400 unemployed registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 77,800 unemployed officially registered in Kyrgyzstan
43 percent of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about unemployment
Kyrgyzstan plans to change order of registration of unemployed
Kyrgyzstan officially has 90,000 unemployed
Number of unemployed increases by 9.1 percent over year in Kyrgyzstan
Citizens with secondary education more likely to become unemployed in Kyrgyzstan
Every fifth young Kyrgyzstani - unemployed
Regions of Kyrgyzstan. Who and where lives well
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries
Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan Foreigners arriving from countries with coronavirus can not enter Kyrgyzstan
At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus At least 292 people quarantined in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people Total number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 85,000 people
4 March, Wednesday
16:26
Lexus car rams into three cars, crashes into tree in Bishkek Lexus car rams into three cars, crashes into tree in Bi...
16:18
Kyrgyzstanis not to vote for parties that do not place billboards
16:04
Three veterans from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
15:57
Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Planned events announced
15:13
Over 76,000 unemployed officially registered in Kyrgyzstan