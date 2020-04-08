At least 156,000 unemployed registered in Kyrgyzstan

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the total number of unemployed in the republic reached 156,300 people. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov told at a press conference.

According to him, the number of unemployed who are registered with the employment services is 97,400 people.

«The number of officially registered unemployed is 78,000 people. At least 155 people get unemployment benefits. At least 25 categories of citizens get monthly payment of cash compensation instead of benefits. Thus, 41,200 people receive financial compensation in the amount from 1,000 to 7,000 soms,» Ulukbek Kochkorov said.

He added that benefits, cash compensation instead of benefits, salaries to personal assistants caring for children with disabilities, payments to foster families, including children brought up in foster families, will be timely paid in full.