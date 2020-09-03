Citizens who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic to get 900 soms

Those citizens who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic will receive 900 soms each. It was announced today at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

Government representatives informed that social allowances are provided for the most vulnerable groups of the population — 300 soms each. In addition, free trainings will be organized for first-time entrepreneurs. The program includes 5,000 families.

It is specified that financial assistance has already been received to support the budget in the amount of $ 319.2 million. However, this funding, as representatives of the Ministry of Finance stress, is not enough.