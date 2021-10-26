15:14
Number of unemployed grows in Kyrgyzstan

The number of unemployed people increased by 3.4 percent compared to last year. The Ministry of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the data, 104,000 people have been registered as unemployed in Kyrgyzstan as of October 1, 2021.

The highest percentage of unemployed was registered in Jalal-Abad region, where 22,195 people do not have a permanent job, or 1.79 percent of the region’s population. The lowest rate is in Naryn region — 2,877 people, or 0.9 percent of the total population of the region.

At least 46 percent of the unemployed are women.
