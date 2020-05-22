18:48
USD 75.03
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit

UNICEF, together with the government and partners, is organizing the first online children’s summit in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Children and teenagers from all over the country will meet online on June 1. Three key issues will be discussed during the summit:

  • What coronavirus has taught us: positive impact of quarantine and what will be the children’s and teenagers’ attitude to each other, how they will appreciate the work of teachers, doctors and other persons; ⠀
  • Children need to live in a safe environment: what violence means, how to prevent it, and what needs to be done to end it in Kyrgyzstan.
  • # TogetherWithHer: major issues regarding girls, gender-based violence and child marriage. ⠀

The Republican Emergency Response Center offers people who wish to express an opinion on these issues to post a video message on social networks (maximum 1 minute) or photographs of an object of fine art (drawing, mini-sculpture on a particular topic). It is necessary to tag @unicefkg.

«Each video and photo will be watched. Best works will be selected for presentation during the online summit,» the center added.
link: https://24.kg/english/153606/
views: 92
Print
Related
UNICEF donates soap and filters for 1.8 million soms to Kyrgyzstan
UNICEF donates Emergencies Ministry protective suits, rubber boots
UNICEF: Violence against children almost doubles in conflict zones
277,000 children left without care of parents in Kyrgyzstan due to migration
People with disabilities still have difficulties in Kyrgyzstan
CIS presidents sign statement on 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov
Sale of children. UNICEF concerned about situation
Children’s Nomad Games held in Kyrchyn Gorge
Number of documents signed following CCTSS summit
Summit of Turkic Speaking States. What do the presidents talk about?
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
22 May, Friday
17:57
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
17:43
Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients
17:35
Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children
17:27
New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1
17:19
448 citizens returning to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg