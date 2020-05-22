Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit

UNICEF, together with the government and partners, is organizing the first online children’s summit in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Children and teenagers from all over the country will meet online on June 1. Three key issues will be discussed during the summit:

What coronavirus has taught us: positive impact of quarantine and what will be the children’s and teenagers’ attitude to each other, how they will appreciate the work of teachers, doctors and other persons; ⠀

Children need to live in a safe environment: what violence means, how to prevent it, and what needs to be done to end it in Kyrgyzstan.

# TogetherWithHer: major issues regarding girls, gender-based violence and child marriage. ⠀

The Republican Emergency Response Center offers people who wish to express an opinion on these issues to post a video message on social networks (maximum 1 minute) or photographs of an object of fine art (drawing, mini-sculpture on a particular topic). It is necessary to tag @unicefkg.

«Each video and photo will be watched. Best works will be selected for presentation during the online summit,» the center added.