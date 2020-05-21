10:53
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Bishkek - Yekaterinburg – Novosibirsk flight scheduled for May 22

Ural Airlines flight is scheduled for May 22 along the route Bishkek — Yekaterinburg — Novosibirsk. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Seats on board are provided only to those citizens who have registered on the government services portal and are going to leave for Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, Tyumen, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Omsk Oblasts, Altai, Perm Krai, the Republic of Bashkortostan, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

«Ural Airlines, S7 and Aeroflot tickets are accepted (for canceled flights). If you have no ticket, it can be purchased at the airport before departure (its cost is € 200) with payment in soms or dollars,» the diplomatic mission said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153406/
views: 321
Print
Related
448 citizens returning to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg
30 million soms allocated from budget to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad
Number of infected with COVID-19 in Russia rises to almost 300,000 people
People arrived in Talas region from Sol-Iletsk placed in observation unit
Arrivals from Sol-Iletsk give written promise to observe home quarantine
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan comments on riots at observation unit
Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss delivery of air defense systems, helicopters
At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jordan
Over 10,100 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for the last 3.5 months
Russian Embassy collect information about Russians wishing to leave Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25 Public transport to start working in Bishkek on May 25
23 May, Saturday
10:43
Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia Coronavirus confirmed in employees of Embassy of Kyrgyz...
10:12
Accused of inciting national hatred Daniel Azhiev remanded in custody
10:05
Human rights activists ask Health Ministry to check prisoners for coronavirus
09:54
Spouse of escaped Shadiev suspected of money laundering
09:13
Two wounded border guards discharged from hospital
22 May, Friday
17:57
Kyrgyzstan to host first online children’s summit
17:43
Wife of policeman spreads classified information about coronavirus patients
17:35
Almazbek Atambayev felt sick during meeting with wife and children
17:27
New kindergarten for 140 children to open in Bishkek on June 1