Bishkek - Yekaterinburg – Novosibirsk flight scheduled for May 22

Ural Airlines flight is scheduled for May 22 along the route Bishkek — Yekaterinburg — Novosibirsk. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Seats on board are provided only to those citizens who have registered on the government services portal and are going to leave for Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan, Tyumen, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo, Omsk Oblasts, Altai, Perm Krai, the Republic of Bashkortostan, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

«Ural Airlines, S7 and Aeroflot tickets are accepted (for canceled flights). If you have no ticket, it can be purchased at the airport before departure (its cost is € 200) with payment in soms or dollars,» the diplomatic mission said.