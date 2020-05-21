09:17
At least 99,418 families in Bishkek receive humanitarian aid

At least 99,418 families have received humanitarian assistance in Bishkek. The City Hall reports.

More than 200 families living in Ak-Bata and Ak-Bosogo housing estates also received food baskets from As Safa Arab Foundation today.

«Lists of people in need are formed daily, if necessary, a long support list is handed over to organizations, entrepreneurs who would like to help,» the officials said.

The City Hall stressed that applications for assistance are accepted around the clock, and reminded the phone numbers, calling which you can file your appeal:

Pervomaisky district — 0312661537, 0702493993, 0990644410;

Leninsky district — 0312656920, 0551184328;

Sverdlovsky district — 0312360707, 0703906116, 0705641833, 0705038389;

Oktyabrsky district — 0312576550, 0555401681, 0709812324;

City Hall volunteers’ headquarters — 0551573989.
