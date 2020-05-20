16:33
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan

The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told about new rules for using public transport.

According to him, passenger compartments of buses and trolleybuses should be disinfected, the driver must wear a face mask and passengers too.

«In addition, social distance must be observed and there should be no standing places. Crowding should not be allowed,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

Earlier, the Republican Emergency Response Center reported that public transport will start working on May 25. However, the Bishkek City Hall informed that they have some concerns about resumption of work of public transport and were considering postponement of the date. The City Hall officials propose to resume work of trolleybuses and buses from June 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/153352/
views: 133
