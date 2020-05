U.S. dollar dropped by 60 tyiyns and repeatedly fell below 77 soms.

Today, the American currency is bought for 75.6-75.8 soms, and sold for 76.3-76.4 soms.

The nominal rate set by the National Bank is 76,6259 soms (0.05 percent growth).

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. It is bought for 1.02-1,035 soms, and sold for 1,055-1.07 soms. The official rate is 1.05 soms (0.36 percent growth).