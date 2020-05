Government of Switzerland has provided $ 195,500 to assist 22 social inpatient institutions and boarding schools in Kyrgyzstan. The World Food Programme informed 24.kg news agency.

Food products for 3,100 residents of social institutions have been purchased at the expense of the funds.

«WFP will provide every social inpatient institution and boarding school with a three-month food ration, including 75 kilograms of enriched wheat flour and 8 liters of oil per person. Such assistance will ensure food security for residents of social inpatient facilities amid rising food prices. In addition, this will allow the administrations of institutions to free up economic resources to improve sanitation and hygiene,» the organization said.