Last Bell and Graduation Balls canceled at schools of Kyrgyzstan

Last Bell and Graduation Ball events will not be held at schools of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science informed 24.kg news agency.
This is due to the fact that the government canceled all the celebrations due to coronavirus to ensure safety and health.
Recall, the school year ends remotely on May 30. In addition, final exams for students of the 9th and 11th grades were canceled. A specially created state commission will put up examination grades based on the general achievements of students.