Kyrgyzstan repeatedly bans Last Bell celebrations in cafes and restaurants

The Last Bell ceremony in schools of
The order prohibits school principals from money collections and other fees for holding ceremonies, as well as celebrations with the participation of the school leavers and their parents in entertainment institutions, cafes, restaurants and outdoors.
The heads of the Bishkek and Osh City Education Departments, the heads of the district and city departments of education were instructed to organize round-the-clock duty of the responsible employees, to strengthen the administrative responsibility for protecting the health of students, observance of safety rules during the events.
School administrations, supervising teachers and chairmen of parents' committees will be personally responsible for holding the Last Bell ceremony at schools.
State symbols should be used in decoration of the places of the festive events and their participants must sing the national anthem of the