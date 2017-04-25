Kyrgyzstan repeatedly bans Last Bell celebrations in cafes and restaurants

The Last Bell ceremony in schools of Kyrgyzstan will as usual take place on May 25. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Gulmira Kudaiberdieva.

The order prohibits school principals from money collections and other fees for holding ceremonies, as well as celebrations with the participation of the school leavers and their parents in entertainment institutions, cafes, restaurants and outdoors.

The heads of the Bishkek and Osh City Education Departments, the heads of the district and city departments of education were instructed to organize round-the-clock duty of the responsible employees, to strengthen the administrative responsibility for protecting the health of students, observance of safety rules during the events.

School administrations, supervising teachers and chairmen of parents' committees will be personally responsible for holding the Last Bell ceremony at schools.