School principals to be dismissed for collecting money for Last Bell Day

Disciplinary measures, up to and including dismissal of the heads of educational institutions, will be applied for non-execution of an order banning holding of the Last Bell Day at schools of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, by the order signed by the minister, principals and teachers of the republic’s schools were banned from acceptance of gifts, collection of money for the Last Bell Day and organization of events with participation of graduates at entertainment establishments.

«The heads of city and district education departments were instructed to organize round-the-clock duty of responsible employees on that day, exclude use of flammable, traumatic fireworks and other devices that pose a danger to life and health of school graduates,» the press service said.

The Last Bell Day will be held at all schools of the republic on May 25.