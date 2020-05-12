School graduates not to take state exams in Kyrgyzstan

In connection with coronavirus, the format of state exams in the 9th and 11th grades was changed in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

A specially created state commission will give examination scores based on the students’ general achievements.

«The ministry made this decision in order to ensure safety and health of children, as well as to provide graduates with more opportunity and time to prepare for the Nationwide Testing,» the press service said.

Subject commissions will be formed at each school in the format proposed by the ministry. They will determine students’ examination scores based on the results of tests, practical, laboratory works, as well as achievements for the quarter, six months and a year.

If students or their parents do not agree with the examination score, they have the right to apply to the appeal commission. It will consider the application in accordance with the regulation.

The final state attestation will take place from June 2 to June 13 in five subjects.