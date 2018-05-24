Police switches to heavy security service due to Last Bell at schools

Employees of the Bishkek Main Department of Interior will switch to the heavy security service on May 25-26 due to Last Bell events at schools. The head of the Public Security Service, Talantbek Imankadyrov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the Last Bell ceremony will take place at 97 schools in Bishkek. «The staff of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the capital will take a series of measures. Policemen will patrol parks, public gardens and maintain public order,» said Talantbek Imankadyrov.

He asked the parents of the graduates to help with prevention of violations by the children.

«After the official ceremony, graduates will hire private limousines. We ask parents of graduates to hold a conversation with children about the inadmissibility of offenses. This is necessary for their own security,» Talantbek Imankadyrov added.