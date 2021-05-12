Last Bell ceremony to be held online in schools of Kyrgyzstan

The Last Bell ceremony will be held online in schools of Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made after discussion at the republican headquarters.

«We will prepare a congratulatory message by famous persons, we plan to broadcast it on TV channels. This issue is being discussed. School staff, administrations will also prepare congratulations for their graduates,» she said.

The school year will end on May 25.