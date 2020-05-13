Reshuffle planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction

Reshuffle is planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction. Its leader Almazbek Baatyrbekov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, two members of the faction, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev, intend to prematurely abandon their seats. «This is their voluntary decision. They wish to start preparations for the parliamentary elections. They should run from the list of our party in autumn,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, and the former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, will come to the Parliament instead of them from the party list.

Recall, the parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020. Registration of parties will begin in late August.