14:02
USD 77.51
EUR 83.87
RUB 1.06
English

Reshuffle planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction

Reshuffle is planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction. Its leader Almazbek Baatyrbekov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, two members of the faction, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev, intend to prematurely abandon their seats. «This is their voluntary decision. They wish to start preparations for the parliamentary elections. They should run from the list of our party in autumn,» Almazbek Baatyrbekov said.

One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov, and the former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, will come to the Parliament instead of them from the party list.

Recall, the parliamentary elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan in October 2020. Registration of parties will begin in late August.
link: https://24.kg/english/152665/
views: 91
Print
Related
New MPs take oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has one more new deputy
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Kyrgyz MPs to leave for regions to carry out awareness-raising work
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not aware of laws adopted by Parliament
Bakyt Torobaev proposes to reduce term of work of Parliament to 3 years
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Parliament deputy Nasyr Musaev abandons his deputy seat
New Permanent Representative of Government in Parliament appointed
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
13 May, Wednesday
13:32
Young guy killed by lightning strike in Issyk-Kul region Young guy killed by lightning strike in Issyk-Kul regio...
13:17
Government officials of Kyrgyzstan explain why citizens have to wear masks
13:03
Sapar Isakov, accused of events in Koi-Tash village test negative for COVID-19
12:52
Reshuffle planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction
12:38
U.S. dollar depreciates by 1 som in Kyrgyzstan