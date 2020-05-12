13:42
U.S. dollar drops by 70 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar dropped to 78 soms over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Its selling rate is even lover at some banks.

Today, the American currency is bought for 77-77.3 soms, and sold for 77.8-78 soms. During the day the dollar dropped by 70 tyiyns at once. Thus, since the beginning of May, the dollar has depreciated by 1.5 soms.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 78 soms (a drop of 1.14 percent).

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. Today it is bought for 1.03-1,045 soms, and sold for 1,065-1.08 soms. Its official rate is 1,0559 soms (a drop of 1.14 percent).

The dollar exchange rate began to grow and reached the value of 85 soms at the end of March. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention to smooth out the fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate stabilized for a while, but then the fluctuations continued.
