School year will end remotely in Kyrgyzstan on May 30. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science Nadira Dzhusupbekova told 24.kg news agency.

She noted that the decision was made to give students an opportunity to turn in all their papers.

«In addition, all students had a long spring break. Therefore, it was decided to complete the fourth quarter five days later, so that everyone could take in their papers, and the teachers — to check them,» Nadira Dzhusupbekova added.