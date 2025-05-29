Admission to 1st grade: Additional places to be opened in 38 schools in Bishkek

Additional places in the first and second grades for the 2025/26 school year will be opened in a number of general education organizations across the republic on May 30 at 9 a.m. The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, places are provided in order to expand access to school education and meet the high demand from parents and legal representatives of children.

Additional quotas will be provided in all regions and 38 capital schools.

In Bishkek, quotas will be opened in schools No. 17, 20, 26, 37, 56, 62, 63, 64, 73, 88, 91, 100, 103, 4, 10, 12, 67, 13, 40, 44, 68, 84, 82, 92, 95, 96, 102, 117, 119, 24, 41, 61, 70, 75, 78, 101, 106 and 108.

The rest of the list can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education.

According to Mektep system, there are more than 176,000 vacant places for enrollment in the first and second grades across the country.