Only three patients with coronavirus are being treated at the hospital in Osh city. Mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Sarybashov told at a briefing.

According to him, 108 out of 113 infected have recovered, two died. There are 2,226 people under observation.

«But the risk of the infection in the city persists, because our residents return from abroad. Therefore, the quarantine regime is not lifted and roadblocks are not removed,» Taalaibek Sarybashov told.