Border conflict: Wounded servicemen transported to Bishkek

Three victims of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were transported to Bishkek by a special aircraft. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The servicemen were hospitalized in the National Hospital.

«At the moment, there is a case conference with participation of the Deputy Minister Madamin Karataev, Professor Mitalip Mamytov and other specialists, and further tactics of treatment of the patients will be determined based on its results,» the ministry said.

It was previously reported about serious condition of a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic S.u.M., born in 1994. He has a gunshot wound to the thoracic spine, abdomen and pelvis. He is currently at the Department of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation of the National Hospital. His condition is assessed as stable, severe.

Two more servicemen — A.u.M., born in 1995, and T.u.Ch., born in 1996, were hospitalized in the Department of Surgery with gunshot wound to the chest. Their condition is relatively satisfactory.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.