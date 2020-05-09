15:46
Bishkek hosts meeting-requiem dedicated to 75th anniversary of Victory in WWII

A meeting-requiem was held on Victory Square in Bishkek today. Presidential press service reported.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and honored the memory of those died during the Great Patriotic War with a minute of silence.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva, the former President Roza Otunbayeva, and Chief of the General Staff Raiymberdi Duishenbiev.
