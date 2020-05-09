Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The night passed over calmly, additional forces of the parties, drawn to the scene of the incident, were withdrawn to places of their permanent deployment.

Colonel Ularbek Sharsheev, Chairman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, left for Batken region to visit the incident area.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.