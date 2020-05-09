12:44
USD 78.90
EUR 85.48
RUB 1.07
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan: Situation in Batken region is under special control

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Azim Ibrohim. Press service of the Government reported.

During the conversation the parties discussed issues related to the adoption of joint measures to de-escalate the situation.

The parties noted the inadmissibility of use of firearms and stressed the importance of taking the necessary measures to relieve tension in the border areas and prevent escalation of the situation.

«The parties expressed their commitment to previously reached agreements and a constructive approach in resolving emerging issues. The importance of continuing the negotiation process between the two countries on delimitation and demarcation of the state border was stressed,» Akram Madumarov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to law enforcement bodies and local authorities to step up security measures and public order, to carry out explanatory work among the population of border villages.

«The situation in Batken region is under the special control of the Government,» Akram Madumarov said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/152298/
views: 74
Print
Related
Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable
Border conflict: One of servicemen to be operated on
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports two wounded
Conflict at Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Three people wounded
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
Situation escalates on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Land plots for exchange on Kyrgyz-Tajik border not approved
Exchange of land plots with Tajikistan starts in Batken
Deputies call on Government to step up border work
Popular
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
9 May, Saturday
12:24
Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stable Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is relatively stab...
12:11
Government of Kyrgyzstan: Situation in Batken region is under special control
11:57
Border conflict: One of servicemen to be operated on
11:47
Emergency Situations Minister visits mudflow hazardous areas in Batken region
11:35
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports two wounded