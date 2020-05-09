Government of Kyrgyzstan: Situation in Batken region is under special control

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov had a telephone conversation with his Tajik counterpart, Azim Ibrohim. Press service of the Government reported.

During the conversation the parties discussed issues related to the adoption of joint measures to de-escalate the situation.

The parties noted the inadmissibility of use of firearms and stressed the importance of taking the necessary measures to relieve tension in the border areas and prevent escalation of the situation.

«The parties expressed their commitment to previously reached agreements and a constructive approach in resolving emerging issues. The importance of continuing the negotiation process between the two countries on delimitation and demarcation of the state border was stressed,» Akram Madumarov said.

The Deputy Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to law enforcement bodies and local authorities to step up security measures and public order, to carry out explanatory work among the population of border villages.

«The situation in Batken region is under the special control of the Government,» Akram Madumarov said.

Recall, border guards of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards. During the shootout, three servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic were injured. One local resident was also admitted to the hospital.