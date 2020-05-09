12:44
Emergency Situations Minister visits mudflow hazardous areas in Batken region

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov pays a working trip to Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

During the trip, he examined mudflow hazardous areas in Samarkandek village. One of the objects was allocated 400 gabion nets to strengthen the banks of the rivers.

«The relevant state bodies were instructed to work on prevention of mudflows and landslides,» the statement says.

A mudflow hit Isfana on May 2 as a result of heavy precipitation. Residential buildings and a kindergarten were flooded. The Prime Minister instructed to eliminate effects of the natural disaster as soon as possible. According to preliminary estimates, the damage from the mudflow amounted to more than 69 million soms.
