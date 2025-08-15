19:02
Consequences of floods eliminated in Issyk-Kul region

On the night of August 15, as a result of heavy rainfall, mudflows occurred in a number of areas of Issyk-Kul region, which flooded residential buildings and outbuildings. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region reported.

According to its data, at about 1.10 a.m. local time in the village of Ottuk, located in Ulakhol aiyl aimak of Ton district, mudflows overflowed the ditches and flooded the yards of 12 residential buildings, water penetrated into two houses. Eight sheds and internal utility roads were also damaged. Damage to the road surface was avoided, as the water was absorbed into the ground.

The emergency services completely removed the water from the flooded premises and yards. Currently, the Civil Protection Commission continues to assess the damage and check the extent of the impact.

A similar situation occurred on the same day in the village of Sary-Kamysh, part of Toru-Aigyr-Tamchi aiyl aimak of Issyk-Kul district. There, as a result of heavy rains, water also overflowed the irrigation ditches and flooded the courtyards of three residential buildings and internal roads. By now, the water level has dropped, the threat has been eliminated.

According to official information, there were no casualties. The situation is under the full control of the relevant services.
