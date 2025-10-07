Kyrgyzstan identifies 21 high-risk mudflow areas

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has begun preparing feasibility studies and design documentation to modernize 21 sites across the country identified as having a high risk of mudflows.

According to the ministry, the work is being carried out under KG RESILAND project, which is part of the regional RESILAND CA+ program on landscape restoration in Central Asia.

«The work launched on these 21 sites is another step toward building a disaster protection system where engineering structures and natural elements are viewed as a unified protective structure,» the Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev said.

The project aims to: