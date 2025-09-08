17:54
USD 87.45
EUR 102.17
RUB 1.07
English

Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns of increased danger in mountainous areas of the country.

According to the information, today in the afternoon, as well as on September 9-10, unstable weather with heavy rainfall is expected in the mountainous and foothill areas of Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions. Precipitation may cause mudflows.

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to remain extremely vigilant and calls on local civil protection units to keep their forces and resources on standby.
In case of an emergency, dial 112. The call is free and available 24/7.
link: https://24.kg/english/342673/
views: 156
Print
Related
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Consequences of floods eliminated in Issyk-Kul region
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region
Mudflows possible in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Threat of mudflows remains until August 4
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Mudflows, rising water levels in rivers possible in Kyrgyzstan
Mudflows possible in foothills of Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions
Emergency meeting held in Naryn on elimination of mudflow consequences
Mudflow in Naryn: 50 houses flooded, fences destroyed, roads washed away
Popular
Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs Turkish historian suggests settling southern Turkey with Kyrgyz and Uyghurs
Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works Chinese company fined 2.8 million soms for illegal road works
Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic Snow leopard to become national symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan
8 September, Monday
17:00
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilitie...
16:51
Gorky Street opened in Osh after major repairs
16:47
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Cabinet Chairman visits boarding school for blind and visually impaired children
16:31
Equipment of Beta Group company seized in Naryn