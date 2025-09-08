Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns of increased danger in mountainous areas of the country.

According to the information, today in the afternoon, as well as on September 9-10, unstable weather with heavy rainfall is expected in the mountainous and foothill areas of Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions. Precipitation may cause mudflows.

In this regard, the Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to remain extremely vigilant and calls on local civil protection units to keep their forces and resources on standby.

In case of an emergency, dial 112. The call is free and available 24/7.