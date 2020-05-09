Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day

«There was not a single family unaffected by the war in Kyrgyzstan,» congratulatory message of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II says.

The head of state noted the merits of the Kyrgyz during the Great Patriotic War.

«Together with other peoples of the USSR Kyrgyzstanis joined the ranks of defenders of the Fatherland. Kyrgyzstan made a worthy contribution to the Victory. About 365,000 Kyrgyzstanis fought on the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War. At least 90,000 our countrymen died heroically. More than 150,000 of them received awards for their heroism. Many of our fellow countrymen were awarded the Orders of Glory, and 22 of them became full holders of the Order. The title of Hero of the Soviet Union was awarded to 73 Kyrgyzstanis for their personal courage. Our fellow countrymen worked tirelessly on the home front and provided the military with everything necessary. Our mothers and grandmothers adopted children from other cities of the Soviet Union, whose parents died or fought at the front. During the war, half a million citizens of the Soviet Union were evacuated to our republic. Kyrgyzstan has become a second home for many of them,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Unfortunately, the ranks of our dear veterans, those who know the real price of Victory, are thinning out from year to year. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«On Victory Day we proudly recall those who heroically died on the fronts of the World War II. The further the years of war from us, the more obvious the value and significance of the Great Victory becomes. Victory Day is a date that instills in each of us an extraordinary sense of pride for our history, country and its courageous people. It is a day of great joy, mixed with deep sorrow for the fallen heroes. May 9 is the day that they waited day and night, not knowing sleep and rest, fighting for the sake of Victory and only for Victory, sacrificing their lives for the sake of the Motherland. This Victory cost 27 million lives of the Soviet people. Today we express our sincere gratitude to our veterans for their feat,» he said.