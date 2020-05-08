President of Kyrgyzstan signs amnesty law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the Law on Amnesty in Honor of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and the 10th anniversary of the April People’s Revolution of 2010. Press service of the President reported.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on April 30. It will be applied to more than 3,000 convicts.

The following categories of inmates shall be exempted from criminal punishment in the form of imprisonment for crimes:

1) Men over 60 years old and women over 55 years old.

2) Persons with disabilities of groups I and II.

3) Persons who are the sole breadwinners in the family, who have at least two minor children or children with disabilities of groups I and II.

4) Persons who committed less serious crimes for the first time.

5) Women who are single mothers.

6) Women with many children.

7) Women and minors whose unserved part of the sentence on the day the law enters into force is less than one year.