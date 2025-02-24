13:03
Head of Kyrgyzstan’s Chamber of Commerce supports privatization amnesty

The head of Kyrgyzstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Temir Sariev, has also voiced support for privatization amnesty. Earlier, a similar initiative was proposed by MP Eldar Abakirov.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce suggests declaring amnesty for previously privatized property. Temir Sariev shared this proposal during a meeting between business representatives and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to Sariev, the return of social facilities to state ownership is possible, if the privatization was illegal. However, he believes that most transactions involving the sale of state property to private individuals were lawful, and the current owners are bona fide investors.

Temir Sariev stressed the need to appeal to the president and the leadership of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to make a political decision on this issue.

«The amnesty could increase GDP to 1.7 trillion soms and ensure 10–12 percent growth,» he stated.

Earlier, MP Eldar Abakirov developed a draft law «On Amnesty for Certain Objects Privatized from 1991 to 2024.»

According to Abakirov, the country is currently facing a crisis in private property protection — court disputes over privatized property drag on for years, creating legal uncertainty. Owners are unsure of their property rights, lacking full information about the privatization processes of the 1990s—2000s. In some cases, state authorities have made illegal attempts to seize private property.
